Suspected DUI driver crashes into SDPD car

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego police officer suffered minor injuries when his car was hit Monday by a suspect's vehicle in an early-morning pursuit in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.

The speeding car collided with the officer's patrol car around 12:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The driver attempted to run away, abandoning a woman in the passenger seat of the crashed sedan, police said. Officers tackled and arrested the driver a short distance from the crashed cars, and he later became aggressive and attempted to kick out the window of a patrol vehicle.

After firefighters freed the trapped woman, she and the injured officer were both hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.