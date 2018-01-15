South Bay beaches reopen following sewage issues

SAN DIEGO – Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach were back open for swimming Monday following a closure order issued last week in response to sewage flow from the Tijuana River.

The order extended from the north end of Silver Strand at Avenida Lunar to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach. Water testing shows the sewage is no longer impacting that area and the water meets state health standards, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.

The closures were announced during last week’s rainstorm.

Closure orders remain in effect for Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park beaches. The area from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the Mexico border are affected, according to the county.

Signs will remain in place at these locations until water sampling indicates the water is safe for swimming and other recreation.