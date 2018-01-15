More than 1,000 celebrate MLK’s legacy in Balboa Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The 30th Annual All Peoples Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior brought together more than a thousand people Monday in Balboa Park.

The program included music, spoken word poetry, song and dance and of course inspiring speakers from all walks of life and the community.

The keynote was given by Eva Paterson, who is the founder of the California Civil Rights Coalition. She talked about how society is watering down the important legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and blurring his message.

“There is message of love and that’s important, but Dr. King knew you’re known by your works," Paterson said. "It’s not enough to be holy. You have to figure out the evil in the world and do something about it.”

Christopher Rice-Wilson is one of the organizers of the event, put on by Alliance San Diego, a community empowerment organization dedicated to building coalitions to promote justice and social change.

This year’s theme is just one word: Stand. The program was especially meaningful right now in these uncertain and tumultuous times.

“We are all interconnected and support each other with love.”