Man who died after being impaled by fence identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday released the name of a Temecula man killed when a piece of a wooden fence impaled him in the chest after he crashed in Fallbrook.

Drew Edmund Booram, 38, was driving west on Via Monserate near La Canada Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday when his car left the roadway for unknown reasons and careened into a fence, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

A portion of the wood-and-wire fence went through the windshield of the driver’s 2013 BMW M6 — the only vehicle involved in the crash — and struck him in the chest.

The owners of the property the fence was on went outside, saw the damage and called 911.

Booram was pronounced dead at the scene. A friend of his was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office said, but no information on his condition was available.

Deputies closed the roadway for about three hours after the crash while they investigated.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, the CHP said.