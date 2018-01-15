Kitchen fire leads to discovery of hoarding house at care facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A kitchen fire at a boarding and care facility in Chula Vista lead to a health inspection of the property, officials said Sunday.

Chula Vista firefighters received a call about the house fire on 540 E Street around 2 p.m. By the time they arrived, all of the residents were out.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames in the kitchen.

San Diego County Health and Licensing investigators were called to inspect the property after firefighters found disabled people living in an apparent hoarding situation.

Fire officials said the home is a known boarding and care facility for three people with mental disabilities.

The homeowner said she has been rearranging things.

A neighbor told FOX 5 she's has raised concerns before about her next door neighbors.

“Heartbreaking that this is happening to these people that live here," a neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said. “It’s gotten worse over the years. It’s never gotten this bad."

“I don’t know if anyone ever got my message. Somebody’s supposed to be coming out here I’m guessing annually to do annual inspections to see how everyone is doing," the neighbor said.

The caregiver said she is relieved to know agencies are getting involved to help the homeowner and her patients.

“I’m hoping that she and everybody else that lives here get the help that they deserve," she said.

The investigation is on-going. Officials did not release the cause of the fire or how much damage was done to the home.