Car burst into flames on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A car fire on Interstate 805 slowed traffic through the City Heights area Monday morning.

The car burst into flames for unknown reason on the side of northbound ramp from I-805 to the 15 freeway.

SkyFOX was over the scene as firefighters worked to put it out just after 11 a.m. It took them about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the blaze.