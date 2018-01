Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating a break-in at the San Diego House Rabbit Society early Monday.

An alarm sounded around 1:45 a.m. at the San Diego House Rabbit Society, police said. The front door of the business had been smashed with either a sledgehammer or crowbar.

A woman who runs the business told FOX 5 a donation jar with $50 was taken, but none of rabbits or bunnies were missing.

Investigators are not sure how many people were involved in the break-in.