Temecula man killed in crash in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – A Temecula man was killed when his car crashed into a fence in Fallbrook, California Highway Patrol officers said Sunday.

The man, 38, was driving west on Via Monserate near La Canada Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday when his car left the roadway for unknown reasons and careened into a fence.

A portion of the fence went through the windshield of the driver’s BMW M6 — the only vehicle involved in the crash — and struck him in the chest.

The driver died at the scene. His name was not publicly released.

Officers closed the roadway for about three hours after the crash while they investigated.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, the CHP said.