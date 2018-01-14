× Spring Valley pot dispensary shut down for violating county sales prohibition

SPRING VALLEY – A marijuana sales operation that was stealing electricity and in violation of the county’s new ban on pot sales was busted in Spring Valley, sheriff’s deputies said Sunday.

Deputies served a search warrant at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lemon Drop Dispensary at 549 Grand Avenue in Spring Valley. There, they confiscated a large amount of marijuana, marijuana products, paraphernalia and cash, said Sgt. Kotaro Murashige of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were detained, but no arrests were made.

The warrant was the result of an investigation into theft of utilities, as well as multiple complaints to code enforcement about purported illegal marijuana sales, Murashige said.

This latest dispensary bust comes on the heels of another one last week, also in Spring Valley. Sheriff’s deputies shut down The Bakery, a dispensary on Birch Street, Thursday morning.

Although California voters have approved a state law to decriminalize marijuana, the county Board of Supervisors last March banned new marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities. Two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition.