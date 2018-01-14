× Police detain teenager after a gun scare at a South Bay mall

(CHULA VISTA) — Authorities detained a teenager and called off a search for three others Sunday night after Otay Ranch Town Center mall security reported seeing them holding two handguns inside a Jack in the Box, Chula Vista Police Department sergeant Fred Rowbotham said.

Police were called to the restaurant on Birch Road just before 8 p.m. They confronted the teenagers, who were able to run across Birch Road before crossing into an apartment complex currently under construction. A short time later, a 17-year-old male surrendered to authorities, before leading them to a replica handgun hidden on the construction site, Rowbotham said.

Officers, assisted by K-9 units and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s ASTREA helicopter, were not able to find the other three teenagers, and called off the search around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.