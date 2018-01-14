× Man fatally stabbed in Poway

POWAY – A man was killed in an apparent stabbing in Poway early Sunday, sheriff’s deputies said.

Details remain unclear, but deputies responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at a 7-11 store in the 12000 block Pomerado Road just after 1:30 a.m., where they found a man with a “traumatic injury,” said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Deputies detained a man in the area who matched the description of a possible suspect, Williams said.

Homicide detectives were looking into the case, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.