Trump administration resumes accepting DACA renewals

People hold signs over the 110 freeway as thousands of immigrants and supporters join the Defend DACA March to oppose the President Trump order to end DACA on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides undocumented people who arrived to the US as children temporary legal immigration status for protection from deportation to a country many have not known, and a work permit for a renewable two-year period. The order exposes about 800,000 so-called ÒdreamersÓ who signed up for DACA to deportation. About a quarter of them live in California. Congress has the option to replace the policy with legislation before DACA expires on March 5, 2018. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
People hold signs over the 110 freeway as thousands of immigrants and supporters join the Defend DACA March to oppose the President Trump order to end DACA on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides undocumented people who arrived to the US as children temporary legal immigration status for protection from deportation to a country many have not known, and a work permit for a renewable two-year period. The order exposes about 800,000 so-called ÒdreamersÓ who signed up for DACA to deportation. About a quarter of them live in California. Congress has the option to replace the policy with legislation before DACA expires on March 5, 2018. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has resumed receiving renewal applications for individuals eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
In a statement posted Saturday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the DACA program will be operated “on the terms in place” before it was rescinded last September.
“Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA,” the statement said.
The agency said it won’t be processing applications for those who have never before received DACA protections and no new applications will be accepted.
The announcement comes days after a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to end DACA. The program protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation.
President Donald Trump had criticized the judicial process, noting that the ruling could still be overturned.
“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” the President tweeted on Wednesday.