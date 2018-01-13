× Trump administration resumes accepting DACA renewals

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has resumed receiving renewal applications for individuals eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In a statement posted Saturday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the DACA program will be operated “on the terms in place” before it was rescinded last September.

“Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA,” the statement said.

The agency said it won’t be processing applications for those who have never before received DACA protections and no new applications will be accepted.

The announcement comes days after a federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to end DACA. The program protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation.

President Donald Trump had criticized the judicial process, noting that the ruling could still be overturned.

“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” the President tweeted on Wednesday.