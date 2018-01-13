× Strong, gusty winds expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Strong, gusty winds were expected Saturday in San Diego County and much of the rest of Southern California.

A wind advisory was in effect for inland and mountain parts of the region through 2 p.m. as forecasters predicted high pressure over the Great Basin to bring in northeast to east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 55 mph.

The strong winds could make driving hazardous in some areas, especially for high-profile vehicles, and the California Highway Patrol placed warning signs in some areas of Interstate 8 through the mountains.

Weaker and more localized winds were expected to continue into Sunday, according to he National Weather Service.