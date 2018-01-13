× San Diego County gas prices rise for 10th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 10th consecutive day and 17th time in the last 18 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.219.

The average price has risen 13.4 cents over the past 18 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 9.3 cents higher than one month ago and 36.4 cents greater than one year ago.

“According to the California Energy Commission, inventories of California-blend gasoline are near five-year highs and reportedly, local refinery production in early January was the highest it’s been since 2010,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Both of those factors would seem to put downward pressure on prices, and yet they increased at the fastest one-week rate since the gas price spike in early November after a 12-cent tax hike.”