Woman injured after crashing stolen truck in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO – A car thief was injured after a shooting with San Diego police in Barrio Logan Friday, authorities said.

The woman was allegedly driving a stolen truck when she crashed at Main and Sampson streets at 7:30 a.m., police said.

A witness told FOX 5 the SUV crashed into a railroad crossing sign, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and was tackled by an officer.

The woman was taken to hospital with an unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Trolley and train service may be stalled as authorities investigate the incident, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System said.