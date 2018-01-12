Thomas Fire: California’s largest fire fully contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENTURA, Calif. – California's largest fire in recorded history known as the Thomas Fire reached 100 percent containment Friday, forestry officials announced.

Los Padres National Forest officials flew over the scorched land Thursday and determined that it was fully contained.

The forest closures within the footprint of the Thomas Fire remain in effect until further assessments can be made and deemed safe for the public to re-enter.

"Los Padres National Forest would like to thank all the first responders and cooperators that responded to this incident over the last month and giving up the opportunity to spend the holidays with their families and the sacrifices they made. We would also like to thank the local and surrounding communities for their understanding and support during this time," forestry officials stated.

#ThomasFire [final] north of Santa Paula (Ventura and Santa Barbara County) per @LosPadresNF is now 100% contained at 281,893 acres. https://t.co/y0Mk3zmzH8 pic.twitter.com/6LyjWKpcAy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 12, 2018

More than 281,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were burned since the Thomas Fire sparked in early December.

Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson, 32 of Escondido, was killed battling the fire in Ventura County. Iverson left behind a pregnant wife and toddler daughter.

Southern Californians haven't had a break from nature. First, wildfires scorched a massive area northwest of Los Angeles. Then catastrophic mudslides swallowed homes and killed at 17 people.