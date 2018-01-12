Teenager falls over Ocean Beach Pier rail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A teenager who fell off the Ocean Beach Pier and into the cold water was found unconscious by lifeguards Thursday night, rescuers said.

The 19-year-old man was hanging out with friends on the pier near the cafe around 10:20 p.m. when he fell over a rail, lifeguards said. His friends called for help and lifeguards found him face down in the water.

San Diego lifeguards did CPR on their boat and brought him to a dock at lifeguard headquarters. By the time, he was being taken away by an ambulance, he reportedly had a pulse, lifeguards said.

The unidentified teen was taken to UCSD Medical Center. His condition Friday morning was unknown.