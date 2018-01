Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after crashing into three parked cars in Bay Park early Friday, police said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. on Morena Boulevard in Bay Park. The driver of a red Pontiac hit the cars, causing one to flip over. He then drove away, San Diego police said.

A witness followed the driver until police tracked him down nearby and arrested him, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash.