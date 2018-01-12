Spring Valley marijuana dispensary shut down

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Law enforcement and code-compliance officers shut down an illegal Spring Valley marijuana dispensary Thursday.

Deputies served a search warrant at The Bakery, 9215 Birch St., about at 8 a.m. and seized “a large amount” of marijuana, along with cannabis- infused edible products, cash and paraphernalia, sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook said.

A security guard employed by the illicit business was detained for questioning and then released. There were no immediate arrests.

The enforcement operation “was the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” the sergeant said.

Utility personnel were called in to cut off electrical service to the dispensary.

Last March, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities, though two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries — near El Cajon and in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition.