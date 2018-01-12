Residents of Escondido retirement community quarantined amid flu outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Residents of an Escondido retirement community are living in isolation amid a flu outbreak.

One resident at Westmont Town Court, which is both an assisted living and independent living retirement community, told FOX 5 she hasn't left her room for over a week. She said residents aren't allowed to have outside visitors and the community is taking all necessary measures to protect the people who live there.

"We're just quarantined to our room really. The dining room's closed, they bring our meals up to us. No activities at all, no playing cards, no nothing," Earlene Hayden said.

Officials at the retirement community said they are taking precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading, per protocol, after six out of 170 residents came down with the virus.

They have shut down common areas like dining rooms and are having meals delivered to each room.

The number of flu-related deaths this season in San Diego County doubled last week to 91. The average age of those who have died is 81 and the oldest were two 101-year-old women.

There have been more than 10,000 lab-confirmed cases this season.

"That flu isn't anything to fool with I guess this year," Hayden said. "I had the flu shot so I have not had the flu yet. I hope I don't get it but in another month I'll be 97 so I don't think I have any business out there parading around."

The manager of the retirement community told FOX 5 they resolved the last two cases of the flu Thursday and if all goes well Friday, they will lift their isolation by Saturday.

“I got friends and we can call each other from room to room and we use the phone and call out so it’s not bad. It’s a lot better than getting the flu I think," Hayden said.