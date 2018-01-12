× Masked gunman steals drugs from Point Loma pharmacy

SAN DIEGO — A gun-wielding man wearing a surgical mask and fake sideburns robbed a Point Loma pharmacy Friday.

The thief pulled a pistol on a clerk at Point Loma Cabrillo Drug, 955 Catalina Blvd., and demanded drugs shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed type of pharmaceutical, the robber fled in an unknown direction. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6- inch, 130-pound white man.

In addition to the mask and artificial facial hair, the bandit was wearing a gray cap, red shoes and sunglasses, Martinez said.