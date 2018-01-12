× Detectives seek tips week after man killed near Albertsons

CASA DE ORO, Calif. – Authorities Friday identified the Spring Valley man fatally shot outside a Casa De Oro grocery store as they continued to seek help in finding his killers.

Aurice J. Turk, 25, died from a gunshot wound suffered about 9 p.m. Jan. 4 outside the Albertsons market at 9831 Campo Road, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Rich Williams said. A 911 caller said a group of men were fighting outside the store when a shot rang out and several men were seen running away.

“Detectives would like to speak with those subjects and anyone who has information about what happened that night,” Williams said.

Deputies who responded to Albertsons found Turk outside the store suffering from a traumatic injury, Williams said. He died despite life-saving efforts by San Miguel Fire Department personnel.

“The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy of Mr. Turk and … cause of death has been ruled a gunshot wound and the manner of death, a homicide,” Williams said.

Anyone with information about the killing or the fight that led up to it was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, or after hours, at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and who could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.