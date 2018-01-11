Target to open mini store in North Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Target announced Thursday it will open a "small-format" store in the North Park neighborhood in November.

The store will be located at 3029 University Avenue, the former site of Wang's North Park restaurant, which shut down almost three years ago.

The store is slated to be about 35,200-square-feet -- about 100,000-square-feet smaller than its traditional-sized stores. It will be the second "small-format" store in the area, joining the South Park location that opened in 2015.

The retail giant has not faced as much opposition to the North Park location in comparison to the store in South Park and the one proposed in Ocean Beach.

Residents with whom FOX 5 spoke said they liked the idea of a Target store in their neighborhood.

"That would be great for me because I live down the block. Walking to Target would be amazing," said Adriana Jaime.

In the past, opponents have voiced concern that a Target store would hurt small businesses. But an employee at Fatboy's Deli and Spirits across the street from the location said he doesn't see it that way.

"Target coming here is a very good idea," Ed Brikho said. "We're going to prevent a lot of problems with the homeless, that's one thing. It's going to create a lot of traffic for businesses, which is good for everybody. We're happy with it and have no problems with that."