Stolen credit cards used at Home Depot

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating two men suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Home Depot in Encinitas.

On December 18, two men stole a wallet from inside a car parked in the driveway of an Encinitas home, according to deputies.

Two men were later caught on surveillance video leaving the store with tools purchased using the stolen credit cards, deputies said.

The first suspect is described as a white man, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot with a thin build, short red hair and a full beard. He was wearing a gray Under Armor zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and dark Vans shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build, brown medium-length hair that is possibly shaved on the sides and long on top, with a part toward the left of his head. He was wearing a yellow reflective vest with a striped gray long-sleeved shirt underneath, gray camouflage cargo pants and dark-colored shoes.

The vehicle was described as a dark sedan.