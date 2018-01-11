Selena-inspired TV show in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Fans of musical legend Selena rejoice!

ABC has committed to a pilot for a possible TV series inspired by Selena Quintanilla, according to a report in Variety.

The untitled project won't be about the singer's life, but will focus on the main character, Alex Guerra, an award-winning pop star estranged from her family, Huffington Post reported Thursday.

Selena's siblings, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, will produce the series, according to Variety. The series will be written by Miguel Nolla, who has worked on shows Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

The legacy of Quintanilla lives on for more than two decades since she was shot and killed by an employee in 1995.