× Regulators vote to shut down California’s last nuke plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO – State regulators voted Thursday to shut down the last operating nuclear power plant in California.

The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved a plan to shutter the Diablo Canyon plant near San Luis Obispo, according to FOX 5’s news partner, the San Diego Union-Tribune. Under the plan, the plant would cease operations in six years.

Last year, Pacific Gas & Electric, the plant’s operator, announced an agreement to shut it down after reaching an agreement with environmental and labor groups. The utility said that Diablo Canyon would be uneconomical tooperate because of changes to the state power grid.

Diablo Canyon opened amidst anti-nuclear protests in 1985. After the San Onofre nuclear plant shut down in 2012, it became the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant.