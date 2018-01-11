Police chase female driver from San Diego to La Mesa

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police chased a woman who was driving an SUV without license plates from the Mid-City area to La Mesa, authorities said.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over near 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard due to the missing plates, but she drove off, police said. The woman driving a black Cadillac Escalade told a police dispatcher that she was going to the La Mesa Police Department station in fear that patrol officers would use their dog to attack her.

Watch Video: Police chase driver through San Diego streets

Several patrol cars blocked in her vehicle at Baltimore and University avenues around 11:25 a.m.

The personnel broke out windows on the woman’s SUV, then pulled her out and handcuffed her.

The unidentified woman was taken into custody.