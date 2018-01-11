Palomar Health to give remaining flu shots for free

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Palomar Health Thursday announced that it will distribute its 150 remaining flu shots for free.

The North County health care entity will offer the immunizations at seven community clinic sessions on a first come, first served basis, Palomar Health said.

Those over the age of 9 are eligible for the free shot. Insurance is not required.

The clinics will be held at Palomar medical centers and community centers through the end of the month:

— Jan. 11, 3 to 5 p.m., 2185 Citracado Parkway, Escondido;

— Jan. 12, 2 to 4 p.m., 15615 Pomerado Rd., Poway;

— Jan. 16, 8 to 10 a.m., 30951 Highway 79, Warner Springs;

— Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m., 15615 Pomerado Road, Poway;

— Jan. 23, 3 to 5 p.m., 2185 Citracado Parkway, Escondido;

— Jan. 25, 3 to 5 p.m., 500 East Valley Parkway, Escondido;

— Jan. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., 15615 Pomerado Road, Poway.

Health care professionals recommend that anyone who has not already received a flu vaccine do so immediately.

The number of flu-related deaths in San Diego County this season doubled last week to 91. There have been over 10,000 lab-confirmed cases this season, according to county data.

“The flu vaccine is the best public health tool we have, and an annual flu shot is recommended to everyone over 6 months,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, director of the county’s public health services. “The vaccine helps your body develop protection in two weeks and can lessen severity if one gets the flu. The vaccine is matched with all four circulating strains.”

Vaccines are also available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.

Those without insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit http://www.sdiz.org or call 211.