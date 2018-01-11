× Kevin Roy scores game-winning goal in first game back with Gulls

SAN DIEGO – Reto Berra made 30 saves and Kevin Roy scored the game-winning goal in his first game with the San Diego Gulls since Nov. 4 in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves Wednesday evening at Valley View Casino Center.

The victory was the Gulls 10th in their past 12 games and ended Chicago’s 14-game points streak, the longest in their 17 seasons in the American Hockey League.

Following a scoreless first period, Gulls center Sam Carrick opened the scoring nine minutes, 58 seconds into the second period, putting in a rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

Roy stole the puck at the Wolves blue line and scored an unassisted goal at 16:37 of the second period before a crowd announced at 6,948.

Two Gulls penalties 13 seconds apart in the third period gave Chicago a two-man advantage which it capitalized on with Stefan Matteau’s power-play goal with 8:19 left in regulation.

Wolves coach Rocky Thompson pulled goaltender Max Lagace with less than two minutes to play, but the Vegas Golden Knights AHL affiliate was unable to score the tying goal.

Matteau’s goal ended the Gulls streak of killing off 21 consecutive power-play opportunities over their past six games. The goal also ended Berra’s 130:46 scoreless streak.

The Gulls killed four of Chicago’s five power-play opportunities and were scoreless on their three power-play opportunities.

The Gulls (19-13-1-0) were outshot 31-29, including a 13-6 disadvantage in the second period.

Berra “made some big, key saves at critical times and I thought our defense played really well in front of him as well,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said.

Berra was playing for the first time since making a team-record 46 saves in a 5-0 shutout of the San Jose Barracuda Friday. The record was tied the next day by Kevin Boyle in a 3-2 victory over San Jose.

Lagace made 27 saves for the Wolves (18-13-5-2).

Carrick and Chicago right wing Paul Thompson fought 12:24 into the second period. Carrick received a five-minute major penalty for his second fight of the season. Thompson received a five-minute major for fighting and a two-minute minor and 10-minute misconduct for instigating.

Roy and right wing Ondrej Kase were reassigned to the Gulls Tuesday by the Anaheim Ducks, their NHL parent team, who are in the midst of their bye week, five consecutive days without a game. Kase was scoreless and did not take a shot.

The Gulls will conclude their four-game homestand Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate.