Godson of ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to drug charges in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The 29-year-old godson of notorious Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in San Diego to drug conspiracy charges.

Damaso Lopez-Serrano, also known as Mini Lic, of Culiacan, Mexico, surrendered to authorities on July 27 at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Lopez-Serrano had been charged along with five associates in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Aug. 19, 2016, charging him and five associates with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin intended for importation and conspiracy to import those drugs, according to Kelly Thornton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s director of media relations.

Lopez-Serrano also pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for importation, which were alleged in an indictment returned in Virginia on Dec. 4, 2016, Thornton said.

“In a proceeding today before United States District Judge Dana M. Sabraw, Lopez-Serrano accepted responsibility for his role as a leader within the Sinaloa Cartel, acknowledging that he organized the transportation and distribution of thousands of kilograms of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, for importation from Mexico into the United States,” Thornton said.

“Lopez-Serrano also admitted to possessing firearms for the purpose of promoting the Sinaloa Cartel’s narcotics trafficking activities.”

Each of the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, fines of $10,000 and five years of supervised release.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 12.