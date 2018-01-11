Citizens asked to help decide how to replace Oceanside mayor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City Council Thursday asked for input from residents on how to replace former mayor Jim Wood, who stepped down on Jan. 1 for health reasons.

Wood resigned after missing most City Council meetings last year due to a stroke he suffered in May. Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery has served as acting mayor since May.

The City Council can either appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Wood’s term, which ends in December 2020, or hold an election in June or November so residents can elect a successor.

The election would cost about $75,000, according to City Clerk Zack Beck.

Residents who would like to share their opinion on the matter or put their name in for consideration for the appointment should send an email to council@ci.oceanside.ca.us.

Those who would like to be considered for appointment can also speak at the City Council meeting on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

Wood was mayor for more than 13 years, following three decades of service in the city’s police department.

The City Council has two months to appoint a successor or call a special election.

