3 arrested after police chase down stolen SUV

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested three people Thursday morning after chasing down a stolen SUV.

The pursuit began in Logan Heights at around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of a RAV4 ran a red light on Market Street. Police tried to pull over the SUV, but the driver took off and headed north on Interstate 805.

Officers lost sight of the RAV4, but they eventually located it in the Morena area and stopped it by flattening its tire with a spike strip.

Police arrested two men and a woman who were in the SUV.