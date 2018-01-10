Top healthy food trends for 2018

Posted 12:14 PM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:15PM, January 10, 2018

SAN DIEGO – Mareya Ibrahim, known as the Fit Foodie, will join FOX 5 San Diego Thursday morning to show San Diegans her top three healthy meal trends for 2018.

Ibrahim is a chef who has been in the food industry for over 25 years. She is the founder of Grow Green Industries. She released a report recently showing the top eight trends:

  1. Root to Table
  2. Good Gut Health 2.0
  3. Collagen Complex
  4. Boosted Basics
  5. Alt Coffee
  6. Hot Sh*t
  7. Superfood Tart Cherry
  8. Shishito Peppers

To get more details about each of these trends and the Fit Foodie’s recipes, go to her website.