Shelter-in-place order issued after reports of shots fired on CSU San Bernardino campus

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Students and faculty are being told to shelter in place after reports of shots fired on Cal State University San Bernardino campus Wednesday evening.

The university tweeted around 6 p.m. that there were reports of shots fired near the Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West.

Students were told to not try to leave campus.

About thirty minutes later, the university tweeted that the investigation is ongoing.

All classes were canceled for the night, according to a tweet from the university.

No other information was immediately available.

