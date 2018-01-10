Three-legged dog now ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO — An Australian cattle dog that lost a leg after falling from a moving truck last month is now available for adoption, San Diego County Animal Services announced Wednesday.

Cookie was spotted limping on the side of Interstate 15 after she jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck in Fallbrook on Dec. 7. She was caught four days later.

County Animal Services staff took her to a veterinarian, who discovered she had a ruptured Achilles tendon which required the amputation of her left hind leg.

The 3-year-old canine’s owner couldn’t afford her expensive medical care and surrendered her to Animal Services. The department’s donation-driven Spirit Fund covered the cost of the dog’s vet bills.

Cookie is described as a high-energy, people-loving dog. Though she only has three legs, Animal Services officials say she can still lead an active life, and will need a lot of space to run around and an owner who has the energy to match hers. She would likely do best as the only dog in the house.

Adoption applications for Cookie are available at the county’s three animal shelters or online. Applications will be accepted until the end of business on Jan. 14. The applications can be dropped off at the shelters or emailed to dasinfo@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The leading candidates will be invited to visit with Cookie at the Carlsbad shelter. Staff will then select a new family for her.