Man killed after car hits him while crossing Encinitas street

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man walking near an intersection in the Encinitas shopping district was killed after a car hit him, authorities said.

About 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was crossing North El Camino Real outside of a marked crosswalk near Encinitas Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle going northbound on North El Camino Real, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Power said. The intersection is located near the Camino Real, Weigand Plaza and Encinitas Village shopping centers.

The man sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died, Power said.

The victim’s name and age were not released pending family notifications.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the deadly collision, which was still under investigation Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident

Reconstruction team and traffic division deputies from the sheriff’s Encinitas- area substation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Power of the North Coastal Sheriff Station traffic division at 760-966-3590.