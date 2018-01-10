US warns against traveling to 5 Mexican states

WASHINGTON — The State Department launched its new travel advisory system Wednesday, which issued its highest-level warning for five Mexican states due to crime.

The system, announced last month, was created in an effort to simplify the information it provides to American travelers about security threats abroad.

The system ranks countries into four security tiers based on a number of factors, including the risk of crime, terrorism, natural disaster, and civil unrest. Those tiers are:

Tier 1 – Exercise normal precautions

Tier 2 – Exercise increased caution

Tier 3 – Reconsider travel

Tier 4 – Do not travel

The “do not travel” warning included the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas. More details about the crime conditions in each state are listed in the advisory.

The advisory issued its second-lowest warning for several Mexican states including Baja California and Baja California Sur, advising Americans to “exercise increased caution due to crime.”

The advisory adds that “there are no U.S. government restrictions in tourist areas in Baja California, which includes: Ensenada, Rosarito and Tijuana.”

The advisory also states “there are no U.S. government restrictions for travel in Baja California Sur, which includes the tourist areas of Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz.”

Several Mexican states were listed in the second-highest level warning, warning Americans to “reconsider travel”: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Estado de Mexico, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sonora and Zacatecas.

