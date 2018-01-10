Deputy injured during arrest in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — A deputy responding Wednesday to a burglar alarm at a school district building in the Cuyamaca Mountains community of Alpine suffered minor injuries while struggling with a suspect who, it turned out, had nothing to do with the alarm.

Deputies responded about 4 p.m. to the alarm at the Alpine School District building at 1323 Administration Way, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Cathy Allister.

“While securing the perimeter of the building, a possible suspect was contacted,” Allister said. “The suspect became uncooperative and assaultive towards deputies. After a brief struggle, the deputies were able to detain the suspect.”

Further investigation revealed the suspect was not related to the alarm, which was determined to be false, Allister said.

The suspect, 59-year-old Kelly Carpenter, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer causing injuries, Allister said.