Boys & Girls Club of Vista flooded during storm

VISTA, Calif. – Tuesday's storm forced the children at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista out of their classrooms and into the gym.

Heavy rain contributed to a broken drainage pipe on the roof the main building, which houses a preschool, game room and other classrooms. The roof gave way, leaving behind a flood of water and mess.

"We had about an inch of water everywhere. One of the drain pipes from the roofing over the preschool area of the building had broken," an employee told FOX 5.

Preschoolers are being sent to other locations for the time being and after-school club kids are making do with the gym for meals, playtime and homework study.

About 150 children are impacted.

Employees told FOX 5 they found an inch of water throughout the building with significant damage.

The school will be impacted for several weeks and is in need of a new roof.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who wants to help.