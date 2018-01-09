Storm runoff prompts beach advisory

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials Tuesday warned people to avoid swimming and surfing in the ocean for a few days due to potentially high levels of bacteria from rainstorm runoff.

People should avoid entering oceans and bays for 72 hours following a rainstorm, according to the Department of Environmental Health.

Runoff from urban areas into bodies of water can contain large amounts of bacteria from animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation. This is especially true near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, according to the DEH.

The storm is expected to move out of the region early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The DEH also issued a water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, Border Field State Park, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand due to sewage from the Tijuana River entering the U.S.

Warning signs will be posted and will remain in place until sample results show the water is safe for recreational use.