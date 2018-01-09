Storm knocks out power to thousands of SDG&E customers

SAN DIEGO – The power is out for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers Tuesday morning due largely to the storm.

View SDG&E Outage Map

The windy, rainy conditions knocked out service to nearly 2,300 homes in Encinitas, 500 homes and businesses in Ocean Beach and more than 200 each in Oceanside, Logan Heights and more throughout the county.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible, but the storm will delay things.

The Pacific storm that began overnight and continued Tuesday across San Diego County bringing with it strong winds and the potential for a few inches of rain.

Overnight and into early Tuesday morning the rain was light to occasionally moderate with some areas of the county getting up to an inch of rain by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm’s cold front arrived at 8 a.m. Tuesday and in total the storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

High temperatures Tuesday will be around 63 degrees at the beaches and inland, 58 to 63 in the western valleys and near the foothills and 52 to 57 in the mountains and 63 to 68 in the deserts.