SeaWorld closes Tuesday due to winter storm

SAN DIEGO – The first rainstorm of the season caused officials at SeaWorld to close the San Diego park Tuesday.

“Due to the current and continued forecasted inclement weather bringing heavy rain and strong winds to San Diego County, SeaWorld will be closed today,” SeaWorld officials stated. “Safety of our guests and employees is and will always be our top priority.”

The park will reopen Wednesday.

The Pacific storm that began overnight and continued Tuesday across San Diego County bringing with it strong winds and the potential for a few inches of rain.

Storm knocks out power to thousands of SDG&E customers

Overnight and into early Tuesday morning the rain was light to occasionally moderate with some areas of the county getting up to an inch of rain by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm’s cold front arrived at 8 a.m. Tuesday and in total the storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

High temperatures Tuesday will be around 63 degrees at the beaches and inland, 58 to 63 in the western valleys and near the foothills and 52 to 57 in the mountains and 63 to 68 in the deserts.