× Reward offered in NYE deadly shooting

SAN DIEGO – A reward of $1,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever fatally shot a 23-year-old man on a Mountain View-area sidewalk a few minutes before the start of the new year, Crime Stoppers reported Monday.

Diego Villa of El Cajon was discovered bleeding from head and arm wounds just before midnight Dec. 31 in the 3800 block of Teak Street, about a half-mile east of state Route 15 near Ocean View Boulevard, according to police.

Paramedics performed CPR on Villa at the scene before taking him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and have publicly identified no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or OC Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.