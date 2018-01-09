× Pedestrian trapped under car in East Village

SAN DIEGO — A driver suffered a medical emergency and hit at least one person in the East Village Tuesday night, causing them to become trapped underneath a car.

The collision was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews rescued the trapped person from underneath the car.

Two people, including the driver, were taken to a hospital.

An investigation is underway.

