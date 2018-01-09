Local Coast Guard crew rescues family from flooding near Montecito

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego-based U.S. Coast Guard crew spent Tuesday rescuing people in flooding and mudslide areas in Santa Barbara County.

A five-man crew left Coast Guard headquarters around 9 a.m.

“Landslides in California happen -- we were prepared to help out in any way we could," said PO1 Rob Simpson.

Around 11:30 a.m., the crew was called on to help a family in distress near Montecito.

The crew rescued the family -- a father and mother along with their three young children, including an infant -- along with two dogs.

“I know the area had been severely impacted by the flooding -- definitely a life and death situation. Crews could not get in by the road," said Simpson.

The crew was expected to return to San Diego Tuesday evening.

“Soon as they got airborne again a call came in -- turned around and they're rescuing more people now as we speak," said Simpson.