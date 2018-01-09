Jackknifed big rig blocks I-15; flooded roads prompt traffic delays across county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A jackknifed big rig on a rain-slick northbound Interstate 15, just south of Interstate 8, has prompted California Highway Patrol to close lanes early Tuesday.

Caltrans and CHP crews opened two lanes at 5:30 a.m., but two lanes should be closed for most of the morning commute. The northbound I-15 has proven to be an area semi-trailers have trouble with the in-climate weather.

Additional county authorities directing traffic around numerous troubled travel spots as heavier rain closes in on San Diego County.

Showers and heavier convective bands of downpours are expected late into the morning commute and road conditions across San Diego County are expected to be slick.

The Pacific storm that began overnight will continue Tuesday across San Diego County bringing with it strong winds and the potential for a few inches of rain.

Overnight and into early Tuesday morning the rain was light to occasionally moderate with some areas of the county getting up to an inch of rain by 4 Tuesday morning.

The storm's cold front will arrive around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Tuesday and in total the storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

High temperatures Tuesday will be around 63 degrees at the beaches and inland, 58 to 63 in the western valleys and near the foothills and 52 to 57 in the mountains and 63 to 68 in the deserts.