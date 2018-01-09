Driver dies in crash with border agent

EASTLAKE, Calif. – A driver died after colliding with a U.S. Border Patrol agent’s vehicle in Eastlake early Tuesday morning, police said.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Hunte Parkway around 12:30 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista police Lt. Foxx said.

The agent was on-duty at the time of the crash and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities closed Otay Lakes Road between Fenton Street and Woods Road and Hunte Pkwy through King Creek Way to investigate the crash.

It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to Foxx.

The identities of the drivers were not released.