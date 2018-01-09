Disneyland announces discounted tickets for SoCal residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. – For a limited time, Southern California and Northern Baja California residents can purchase specially discounted tickets to Disneyland, the theme park announced Monday.

As it does every January, Disney is once again offering a deal on its multi-day tickets. The cheaper rates are good on two- and three-day passes to Disneyland and California Disney Adventure, allowing guests the opportunity to experience one or both parks on the same visit, according to Disney’s website.

Residents will have the option to buy a two-day ticket for as little as $159, a 20 percent saving over the original cost. The ticket allows the user to visit one park each day.

For an additional $45, guests can add a park-hopper option, allowing them to visit both parks during the same visit.

Three-day passes are available as well, and offer a slightly bigger discount, according to the website.

The cheaper option, good for one park each day, can be purchased for $199, for a savings of 25 percent. Adding the park-hopper option brings the total to $244, or 20 percent off the normal price.

Tickets can be purchased from Jan. 8 through May 21, and are valid for most dates through May 24, 2018. Blockout dates between March 23 and April 8 apply, and the passes cannot be used on those days.

The offer is valid for Southern California residents who live within zip codes 90000-93599, and Northern Baja California who reside in zip codes 21000-22999.

Guests must show proof of a residency through a government-issued ID in order to obtain the discount.

Disney announced the popular discount option on the same day it closed a slew of attractions on California Adventure’s Paradise Pier — including the popular roller coaster California Screamin’ — to transform the area into Pixar Pier, which is expected to officially open in summer 2018.

Full details can be found here.