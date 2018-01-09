County supervisors elect Kristin Gaspar as board chair

SAN DIEGO – District 3 San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was unanimously elected as board chair by her colleagues Tuesday.

Gaspar was elected to the county board in November 2016. The Encinitas resident replaces District 2 Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who headed the board for six years and will now serve as vice chair.

District 1 Supervisor Greg Cox was elected chairman pro tempore.

Although the Board of Supervisors is technically non-partisan, all five members are Republicans.

Gaspar, who served as vice chair during her first year on the board, was mayor of Encinitas from 2014 to 2016 and was formerly the chief financial officer of a physical therapy company she founded with her husband.