Border agents cross into Mexico to help injured man

DULZURA, Calif. — Border Patrol agents Tuesday crossed into Mexico to rescue a Mexican man who fell and broke his ankle while trying to illegally scale the border fence near the Otay Mountain Wilderness, authorities said.

The Tijuana Fire Department contacted the Border Patrol about 7:30 a.m. to report receiving a call from an injured 41-year-old man on the Mexican side of the border about eight miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, agency spokeswoman Tekae Michael said. The Tijuana firefighters told Border Patrol agents the terrain in the area was too arduous to respond from the south side.

Border Patrol agents went to the area and found the injured man where he was reported to be, on the Mexican side of the border fence, Michael said.

“In order to provide aid to the injured man, agents unlocked a nearby maintenance gate on the border fence to gain access to him,” Michael said. “Agents provided aid to the man who appeared to have a broken ankle, safely extracted him and assumed custody.”

Agents took the man to the foot of Otay Mountain, and from there, an ambulance took him to a local hospital, Michael said.

“Our job is to enforce the laws of the United States, but preservation of life is always a top priority,” Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Rodney Scott said. “With inclement weather approaching this area, a likely tragedy was avoided because of our agents’ quick response and concern for others.”